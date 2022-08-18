Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.7% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 42,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 86,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 82,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $71.58 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.39.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.