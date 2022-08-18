Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIT. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $79.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.05. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $97.13.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

