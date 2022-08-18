Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 838 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $115.05 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.98.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

