Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.63 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 4.9% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $328.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.10. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

