Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after buying an additional 92,802 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 45.9% in the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after purchasing an additional 360,635 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $175.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

