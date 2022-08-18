Proton Price Hits $0.0040 (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Proton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Proton has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Proton has a market cap of $55.27 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,456.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004291 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00128813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00034510 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00070637 BTC.

Proton is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 13,274,480,724 coins and its circulating supply is 13,812,546,478 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817.

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

