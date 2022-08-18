Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) CEO Purchases $34,809.60 in Stock

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) CEO Jesse Shefferman acquired 9,065 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $34,809.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 879,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TARA opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $8.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Protara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

