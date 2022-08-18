Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Shares Up 1.1%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.37 and last traded at $13.26. 374,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,100,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Prosus from €118.00 ($120.41) to €95.00 ($96.94) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Prosus from €110.00 ($112.24) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prosus from €75.00 ($76.53) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Prosus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.06.

Get Prosus alerts:

Prosus Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

Featured Stories

