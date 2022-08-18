ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,426 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Synopsys worth $95,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $515,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,077,000 after purchasing an additional 447,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,116,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,833,333,000 after acquiring an additional 388,406 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,105,000 after acquiring an additional 361,945 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,559,000 after buying an additional 305,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $381.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $330.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.73.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

