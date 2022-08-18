ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 9,294 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,351 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,294 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Lululemon Athletica worth $72,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 24.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Ithaka Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 46,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,914,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.8% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.6 %

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.61.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $329.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.65 and its 200-day moving average is $315.44. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

