ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 19,005 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,475 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 19,005 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $103,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 8,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Illumina to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.21.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILMN stock opened at $213.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3,549.74, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $524.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.86.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

