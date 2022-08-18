ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,349,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,485 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.81% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $139,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 1.4 %

EXPD opened at $106.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.04. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.58 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

