ProShare Advisors LLC Has $89.07 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $89,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Stock Performance

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $355.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $334.71 and a 200-day moving average of $347.67. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $343.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

