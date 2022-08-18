ProShare Advisors LLC Has $85.35 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,135,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65,909 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $85,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after buying an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after buying an additional 5,373,594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after buying an additional 5,193,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $309,618,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Shares of MCHP opened at $71.69 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.301 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $466,620. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

