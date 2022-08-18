ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 411,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $65,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $646,253,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $553,637,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,787,000 after buying an additional 2,665,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $329,472,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 719.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,031,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,458,000 after buying an additional 1,783,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $168.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.48 and a 200 day moving average of $156.13.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

