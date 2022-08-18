ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 909,494 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,271,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909,494 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.88% of Amcor worth $150,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,926,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,142,000 after buying an additional 774,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,702,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,819,000 after acquiring an additional 611,877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,402,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after acquiring an additional 810,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,223,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,880,000 after acquiring an additional 378,766 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,000,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,100,000 after purchasing an additional 311,955 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

