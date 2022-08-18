Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,997 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II worth $16,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,558,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 908,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 666,635 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $2,199,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PSAG remained flat at $9.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 496,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,560. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

