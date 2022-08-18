Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,369 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.9 %

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $225.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $336.52.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.