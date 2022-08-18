Profund Advisors LLC Sells 13,219 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,219 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 22.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTES. HSBC cut their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Macquarie started coverage on NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

NetEase stock opened at $91.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

