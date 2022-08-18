Profund Advisors LLC Sells 12,370 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,370 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after buying an additional 10,839,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,816,000 after buying an additional 452,936 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,261,000 after buying an additional 2,911,656 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Snap by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,696,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,040,000 after buying an additional 665,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Snap by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,860,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,924,000 after purchasing an additional 492,712 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,164,103 shares of company stock valued at $12,498,992 in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.94.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

