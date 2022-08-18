Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,728 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,554,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,329,976,000 after purchasing an additional 45,107 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in DexCom by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,275,020,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,000,773,000 after buying an additional 73,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $410,670,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $251,243,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total value of $74,082.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,407.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total value of $74,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,407.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,850 shares of company stock worth $410,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $88.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 183.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $164.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.