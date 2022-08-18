Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,227 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Devon Energy Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.41.

DVN stock opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

