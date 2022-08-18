Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $353.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at $40,880,885.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,192,483 shares of company stock worth $26,478,117 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

