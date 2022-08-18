Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.13.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $277.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

