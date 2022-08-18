Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,645 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,470,795,000 after acquiring an additional 333,863 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $1,504,904,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,112,980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,156,529,000 after acquiring an additional 186,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,566,451 shares of the software company’s stock worth $999,908,000 after acquiring an additional 99,362 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,264,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $917,874,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $228.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.38.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

