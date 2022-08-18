Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 361,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,079 shares during the period. Privia Health Group accounts for 1.7% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Privia Health Group worth $9,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 120,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $4,109,673.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 120,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $4,109,673.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 30,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,152,170.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,848.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 643,921 shares of company stock valued at $20,595,512. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

PRVA stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.46. 2,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,041. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.32.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

