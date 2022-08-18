Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PFG has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $78.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.29.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

