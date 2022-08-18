Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $2.73 Million Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 168,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 17.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 71,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 136,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 47,213 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price objective for the company. Investec lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.48.

Sibanye Stillwater stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 29,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $20.64.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

