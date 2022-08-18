Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 340.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.12% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $949,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 14,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $716,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,885,503.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek Stark sold 5,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $323,017.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 14,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $716,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,885,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,879. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

NYSE:PFSI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,330. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.30.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $1.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $511.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.77%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

