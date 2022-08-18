Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 1,471,659 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,454,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471,659 shares during the period. Performant Financial makes up about 12.3% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.21% of Performant Financial worth $48,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFMT. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Performant Financial by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,684 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,699,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Performant Financial by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,327,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 326,045 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Performant Financial by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 179,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 129,401 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Performant Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,524,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Performant Financial stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.24. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,893. The stock has a market cap of $165.36 million, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. Performant Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

