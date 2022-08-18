Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 148.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 124,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 74,512 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 12.5% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 158,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 8.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,993,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,287,000 after buying an additional 160,885 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 19.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MP shares. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MP Materials Stock Performance

In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 85,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $3,309,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,294,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,112,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 85,500 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $3,309,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,294,557 shares in the company, valued at $50,112,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,778,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,870,789 shares of company stock valued at $185,732,283 over the last ninety days. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MP traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $36.01. 9,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,201. The company has a current ratio of 20.39, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $60.19.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. MP Materials’s revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MP Materials

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

