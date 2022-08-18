Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $415,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,797.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after buying an additional 175,195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $708,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $401.00 to $416.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $417.00 to $388.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $363.51. 21,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.12.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

