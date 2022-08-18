Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.03 Million in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,250.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,612,000 after acquiring an additional 82,093 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,616,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares in the company, valued at $202,168,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,944 shares of company stock valued at $33,105,798 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $743.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,052. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $665.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $664.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $754.50.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.