Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $4.99 Million Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,883 shares during the quarter. Avaya comprises 1.3% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.46% of Avaya worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Avaya by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BWS Financial downgraded Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Avaya from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Avaya Stock Performance

Shares of AVYA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.62. 26,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,849,232. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.88 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 53.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

