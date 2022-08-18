Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,333 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,917 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 227.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 28,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 20,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.03.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.50. 288,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,692,048. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.87. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $461.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

