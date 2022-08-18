Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,732,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,428,000 after purchasing an additional 90,268 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,638,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,814,000 after acquiring an additional 368,025 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,305,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,388,000 after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,937,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,779,000 after acquiring an additional 23,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Stifel Financial stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.27. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.56.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.