Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Position in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 550,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,972 shares during the period. Höegh LNG Partners comprises about 1.0% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Höegh LNG Partners were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $491,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $320,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $297,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMLP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.17. 595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Höegh LNG Partners ( NYSE:HMLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.74 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 39.72% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 3.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HMLP. StockNews.com upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $9.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

