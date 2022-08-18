Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,251 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 716.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.75.

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of Synaptics stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.25. 2,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,593. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.54. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $109.26 and a 12 month high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.