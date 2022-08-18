Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 125,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.22% of EZCORP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in EZCORP by 164.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 396,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 246,507 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EZCORP by 2.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in EZCORP by 201.2% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EZCORP by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,782,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after buying an additional 563,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Stock Up 0.3 %

EZCORP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,579. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.43. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

