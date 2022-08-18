Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 20,000 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Weatherford International makes up about 1.7% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.28% of Weatherford International worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Weatherford International by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 488,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after purchasing an additional 38,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Weatherford International by 915.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Weatherford International by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFRD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Weatherford International from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Weatherford International Trading Up 5.5 %

Weatherford International Profile

Shares of WFRD traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,692. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $40.16.

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.