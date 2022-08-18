Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.63-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Premier also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.63-2.75 EPS.

Premier Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PINC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.64. 15,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,630. Premier has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.88 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Premier will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Premier from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.14.

Institutional Trading of Premier

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Premier by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.