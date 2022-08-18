Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.88 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Premier updated its FY23 guidance to $2.63-2.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.63-$2.75 EPS.

Premier Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PINC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.70. 5,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,630. Premier has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.32.

Premier Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Premier by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Premier by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

