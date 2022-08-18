Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Premier had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Premier updated its FY23 guidance to $2.63-2.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.63-$2.75 EPS.

Premier Price Performance

Shares of PINC stock opened at $37.68 on Thursday. Premier has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average is $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.32.

Premier Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently commented on PINC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Premier by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth $78,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Premier by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

