Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.63-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Premier also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.63-$2.75 EPS.

Premier Stock Down 0.2 %

Premier stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,630. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Premier has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.32.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.88 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Premier Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

PINC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Premier from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Premier from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 76.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the first quarter worth $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Premier by 83.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

