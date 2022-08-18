Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Benchmark

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Benchmark to $95.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

POWI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Power Integrations to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Power Integrations Stock Down 1.8 %

POWI opened at $79.95 on Monday. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $67.26 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day moving average of $83.02.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $793,014.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $105,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,508 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Power Integrations by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

