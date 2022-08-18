Polylastic Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.62 Million (POLX)

Polylastic (POLX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Polylastic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Polylastic has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $204,487.00 worth of Polylastic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polylastic has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00722550 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Polylastic Profile
Polylastic’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,400,000,000 coins. Polylastic’s official Twitter account is @polylastic.
Buying and Selling Polylastic
