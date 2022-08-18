Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.18

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 1156896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth approximately $4,602,000. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

