PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PLx Pharma’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

PLx Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLXP opened at $1.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.83. PLx Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.33.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of PLx Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXP. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in PLx Pharma during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in PLx Pharma by 171.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 18,515 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 24.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.