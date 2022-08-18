Platinum Capital Limited (ASX:PMC) Declares Final Dividend of $0.03

Platinum Capital Limited (ASX:PMC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th.

Platinum Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Platinum Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom up approach to create its portfolio.

