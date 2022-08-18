Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Stake Lifted by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,750 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Planet Fitness worth $42,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,825,000 after purchasing an additional 846,128 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,771,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,075,000 after purchasing an additional 748,189 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 278.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 930,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,325,000 after purchasing an additional 684,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 298.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 477,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,304,000 after purchasing an additional 357,448 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $77.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.46. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.11 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.